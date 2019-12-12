The udder is truly a remarkable organ. The milk it produces a staple in diets around the globe and a source of nutrition to people and animals. And it undergoes dramatic transformation with each lactation.
Researchers have long sought to better understand the udder’s role in animal health, reproduction and dairy-business profitability. In recent decades scientists have begun to better recognize the extent to which that life-sustaining organ is formed in the cells of mammals before they’re even born.
Geoffrey Dahl, professor in dairy science at the University of Florida, and Jimena Laporta, assistant professor in mammary physiology at the University of Florida, have conducted research. They’ve shown that in-utero heat-stressed heifers had smaller mammary alveoli with fewer milk-producing cells. As a result they produced less milk as first-calf heifers.
Once calves are born, data shows feeding them increased-energy feeds can suppress udder development. Several laboratories have demonstrated that rapid weight gain in calves negatively impacts udder development during the pre-pubertal phase.
Mike Van Amburgh is a professor at Cornell University in the animal-science department. His research more specifically suggests that impaired udder development is not so much a matter of increased-energy feed intake but rather a decrease in the time to onset of puberty. That data is supported by progesterone surges that affect estrogen receptors and levels, reducing mammary growth during puberty. In any case there is a link between feed intake and mammary development that has implications for influencing milk production.
Mike Akers is a professor of dairy science at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, He demonstrated that despite a negative correlation between weight gain and mammary development in pre-pubertal animals, a positive correlation may exist during the pre-weaning phase. In that research calves fed enhanced rations during pre-weaning showed increased udder development, fat-pad tissue weight and deoxyribonucleic acid content – DNA.
Because of the echogenic nature of breast and udder glandular tissue, ultrasound technology has proven useful in assessing mass and health of mammary-gland tissue in calves as well as humans. Advances in that field could lead to new innovations in health, wellbeing and productivity.
While ultrasonography is presently expensive and impractical for most dairy operations, such tools could be an important noninvasive means to monitor mammary development in dairy calves and heifers. It could also serve as another tool for farmers as they predict the lactation potential of their young stock.