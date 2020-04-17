Most of Cody Uhing’s peers have no concept of what recently happened to him.
A 2011 Tekamah-Herman grad, the Washington, D.C., man recently was made an admiral in the Great Navy of the State of Nebraska. At 26 years old, he may be the youngest recipient ever.
According to the History Nebraska, the Great Navy began in 1930 when Gov. Charles W. Bryan went on vacation and Lt. Gov. T. W. Metcalfe took over the affairs of state. Acting Gov. Metcalf wanted to do something to honor his friends, so he created the Great Navy of the State of Nebraska, and appointed his friends as admirals. Since then, Nebraska admiralships have been bestowed on many notable Nebraskans and others. An application is available on the governor’s office Web site stating, “Admirals in the Great Navy of the State of Nebraska are individuals who have contributed in some way to the state, promote the Good Life in Nebraska, and warrant recognition as determined by the Governor.”
“It’s pretty cushy,” the admiral said. “It’s all title, no responsibilities.”
Uhing believes he was nominated by former state senator Jeremy Nordquist of Omaha who served as chief of staff to former Congressman Brad Ashford. Uhing served as Ashford’s press secretary.
According to the admiral, the application was signed by the governor late last November or early in December. It was then shipped to Nordquist who, like Uhing, still works in the D.C. area.
“Jeremy sent me a photo of the certificate and asked me to come and pick it up,” Uhing said. “I would only have been more surprised if it arrived in the mail. This was a pretty good second place.”
Uhing has worked in Washington since his 2015 graduation from Northwest Missouri State. He made the most of his time in Marysville, leaving with two bachelor’s degrees— one in economics, the other in political science.
He went to D.C. immediately, working at first as a communications consultant before hearing about an opening for a job on Ashford’s staff. Uhing had worked on several Democratic campaigns in Nebraska and he thought maybe being a Nebraskan helped him get the job.
When Ashford lost his re-election bid to Don Bacon, Uhing went to work for Arizona Congressman Tom O’Halleran.
That stint lasted until last August when he moved to a job downtown, working as press secretary for the First Five Years Fund, a nonprofit that advocates for education for children up to age five.
Admiralty is usually bestowed upon Nebraskans as sort of a thank-you gift for their service to the state. Normally it goes to people farther along in their careers.
Uhing believes his nomination stemmed from his time working for Ashford, which met the criteria for public service. Several well known people, many of them non-Nebraskans, have been made admirals, including five former U.S. Presidents, as well as other politicians, entertainers, athletes and other notable individuals.
“There’s a small cadre here in D.C. who have it,” he said, “but they’re all older. I’m sure there’s someone younger than me.”