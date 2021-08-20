 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Case IH ISO Planter Control

Case IH ISO Planter Control

Case IH ISO Planter Control

Case IH is introducing the ISO Planter Control for 2000 series Early Riser planters that allows producers to monitor row-by-row planter performance and visualize high-resolution as-applied planting data in real time.

Case IH ISO Planter Control gives operators the ability to view from one integrated display that is easy to navigate and customize. Plus, with the AFS Pro 1200 display, the technology delivers complete in-cab planter control, which can interact with multiple implements and machines, regardless of manufacturer.

With a user-friendly interface, operators can view enhanced as-applied planting data along with grill-to-press-wheel graphics – all made possible by the VisionPro operating system. Run screens can be configured to display coverage, varieties, planter ride, spacing, ground contact, skips and more. Plus, with six customizable windows and split-screen capabilities, operators can view the information that’s most important to their operation — even while performing another function on the display. Planter data can easily be shared with trusted agronomic partners for additional analysis.

For more information visit www.caseih.com.

Tags

Farm & Ranch Guide Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

John Deere JDLink
New Products

John Deere JDLink

John Deere is now offering customers JDLink connectivity service at no additional charge, making it easy for customers to connect machines and…

Titan HK 458 Tire
New Products

Titan HK 458 Tire

Titan International, Inc. (Titan), manufacturer of Titan Wheels and Titan Tires, introduces the new Titan HK 458, a crossover wheel loader tir…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News