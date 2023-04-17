Case IH introduces new productivity-boosting features to its Precision Air 5 Series air carts and Flex Hoe 900 air drills.
Producers can boost flexibility with liquid-fertilizer configurations for Precision Air 5 Series air carts. The liquid-ready tank includes a product lid and overflow line, 3-foot bottom suction port, tank rinse nozzle and site gauge. The roller lineup has also been expanded to allow growers to plant almost any seed at any rate. In addition, the fill system on the auxiliary tank has been redesigned with a gravity system for faster, more intuitive and more uniform filling.
The Flex Hoe 900 air drill is built to cover more acres, even in challenging conditions. A larger 80-ft. working width covers a wider area of the field for fewer passes. Redesigned air packs are easy to use, providing an optimized path for seed and fertilizer. And a high-flotation tire package with 340/60R15 radial implement tires improves travel in wetter soils and conditions with less compaction.
For more information, contact a local Case IH dealer or visit www.caseih.com.