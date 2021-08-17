Case IH Puma Series Tractors

Case IH is launching enhancements to its Puma series tractor lineup to provide operators with greater efficiency, convenience and operational flexibility. These updates include longer service intervals and new styling features for greater productivity and a more comfortable in-cab experience. Updated Model Year 2021 Puma series tractors are now available to order.
Case IH Hi-eSCR2 emissions technology offers producers greater productivity with reduced fuel, improving engine responsiveness and durability while lowering emissions. All Model Year 2021 Puma series tractor models deliver longer service intervals for maxi-mum uptime: 750 hours for engine oil and 1,500 hours for transmission flu-id.
Feedback based on extensive customer in-put has led to new styling features that include an updated hood and enhanced LED work lighting, providing a uniformly lit work area. In turn, these improvements help producers gain in-field precision while remaining comfortable in the cab.
