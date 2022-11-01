Case IH Round Balers

While Case IH RB5 series round balers, DC3 series disc mower conditioners and the small square baler family have long-delivered the reliability and efficiency producers can count on, new models and upgrades to each lineup – as well as the addition of an all-new, high-efficiency Professional (Pro) series of round balers – further improve that reliability.
The Case IH round baler family — which includes Standard, Premium and Pro models — has been improved to give growers the efficiency and reliability they need in one machine.
New RB6 HD Pro series round baler are designed and engineered to specifically tackle wet and heavy silage. They offer superior speed while featuring fewer moving parts and chains, making for lower overall maintenance and greater productivity. Highlighted features include a new heavy-duty drive system; a rugged main gear box, an extra-wide, 82-inch tine-to-tine, heavy-duty 5-bar pickup to maximize productivity, and dual zone in-cab density allows operators to set both core and outer densities based upon bale storing needs.
The Case IH RB565 Premium round baler now features a new heavy-duty drive option with larger chains and sprockets, and a larger main gear box and higher capacity cutout clutch. For lower bale count producers, growers can take advantage of the new RB456A standard round baler, which features a 30 percent wider pickup, a stuffer feeding system and an upgraded wrapping system.
For more information visit caseih.com.