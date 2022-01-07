Case IH WD5 Windrowers

Case IH is introducing the WD5 series windrowers to its lineup of self-propelled harvesting equipment. These new models offer more consistent drydown and the fastest speeds in the industry, making them the most productive and efficient hay-harvesting solution on the market.
WD5 series windrowers were engineered to help growers take on harvest windows with faster, more consistent drydown. Transport speeds are up to 30 mph. Haying time and costs are also cut with field speeds up to 20 mph.
To provide a premium operator experience and enhance productivity, WD5 series windrowers are designed with a quiet, comfortable cab environment. Designed to excel through hilly areas, a robust drivetrain design produces over 11,000 foot-pounds of torque, while a four-link rear suspension provide greater stability and reduce the need for added ballast.
The Case IH SurroundVision cab is packed with productivity-boosting features, including larger, easy-entry steps, a leather ventilated seat, and additional window tinting for a cool and comfortable workday.
