CLAAS of America announces updates to the 2023 Xerion tractor line. The lineup enhancements in the new model year includes Xerion 5000 and 4500 models in TRAC or TRAC VC configurations.
The Xerion line of high-hp tractors has been known for its refined ride, high transport speeds, excellent fuel economy and a whisper-quiet cab. The high-hp (435-530 hp) tractor offers confidence-inspiring technology with a higher level of capability.
The all-new Eccom 5.5 continuously variable transmission (CVT) is a 4-range CVT that better transfers the engine’s torque and power for superior efficiency and higher productivity. A maximum forward speed of 31 mph can be achieved at a low, fuel-saving rpm. The Eccom 5.5 enables higher hydraulic flow. With up to six double-acting rear spool valves, a brand new pump transfer gearbox and optional tandem pumps allow an oil flow of up to 111 gallons per minute. Up to two spool valves can be supplied with a high flow rate of 37 gallons per minute with standard load-sensing working hydraulics.
For more information on the Xerion tractor, visit www.claas.com.