E4 Crop Intelligence, an independent has announced the next iteration of its new mobile application. This 2.0 rollout of the E4 Vision App has new tools and information to help growers make quick decisions on the go.
One of the most notable features of 2.0 is the soil recommendations tool. This addition allows E4 customers to view the insights of their fields like never before. Customers will be able to have a quick reference to the data maps, reports, and new recommendations all in one place.
The company also added a nutrient recommendations feature to the app. Just as with the upcoming soil recommendation tool, the nutrient recommendations come directly from E4 experts.
For more information visit E4CropIntelligence.com.