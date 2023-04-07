Farm technology company FarmHQannounces its FarmHQ smartphone app for remotely monitoring and controlling irrigation equipment is now available in the Apple App Store.
Until now, FarmHQ offered a web-based software solution for customers to use on any browser on any desktop, tablet, and smartphone. Now, it’s available on iOS and will be available in the Google Play store in the coming months.
The FarmHQ app allows farmers to monitor and control their irrigation equipment from anywhere in the world to lower costs and reduce stress. The app pairs with the FarmHQ TC-3 bolt-on cellular device, which can be retrofitted to any hard-hose irrigation reel, any flow meter, and any electric or combustion-powered water pump powering any irrigation system.
Farmers can easily install the FarmHQ device on equipment of any make, model, and age to establish remote monitoring and control for their existing irrigation equipment.
For more information, visit: www.codafarmtech.com.