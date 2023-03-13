AGCO is introducing the Fendt 200 Vario series tractors. As the smallest tractors in the Fendt family, the series combines lightweight maneuverability with high performance.
The Fendt 200 Vario tractors are available in three models ranging from 94 to 114 rated hp. The series can be configured as a standard tractor or in one of three specialty crop variants. The 200 Vario tractors are powered by the AGCO Power 3.3 L engine and feature the Fendt Vario CVT, allowing operators to spend more time and effort focusing on the task at hand instead of shifting gears. The contoured frame of the tractors ensures exceptional maneuverability and the low weight-power ratio and extensive tire options help minimize yield-robbing soil compaction during operation.
The smart three-in-one suspension system combines self-leveling, lockable front axle suspension, mechanical cab suspension, and active shock load stabilizing to offer a superior driving experience. The 200 Vario tractors are equipped with the FendtONE operating concept. The workstation includes a panel with a multifunction joystick, multiple hydraulic controls, and an optional 12-inch terminal.
For more information visit Fendt.com/us.