 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fendt 700 Vario Tractors

Fendt 700 Vario Tractors

AGCO has introduced the new Fendt 700 Vario series tractors, which will be available to order through Fendt dealerships for delivery in 2023. The new generation of Fendt’s best-selling range provides an even more efficient powertrain with VarioDrive transmission and Fendt iD low engine speed concept, a larger frame, and more hydraulic capacity.

People are also reading…

The new tractors are available in five models ranging from 203 to 283 rated engine hp. An AGCO Power 7.5-liter engine with Fendt iD low engine speed concept delivers a high-performance range without compromising efficiency. The FendtONE workstation with new seat offerings allows operators to customize their Fendt 700 Vario series and maximize task efficiency and comfort. Optional features such as VarioGrip’s integrated tire pressure regulation system and a reversing fan allow growers to get even more out of this already highly adaptable series.

The exclusive Concentric Air System (CAS) cooling concept has been purposefully designed for low engine speeds, compact construction, and fuel efficiency. Less drive power is needed compared to conventional fan and cooling systems, and this power is then available for traction in the field or on the road. Numerous factory-installed tire options are available for the Fendt 700 tractors.

For more information visit Fendt.com/us.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Herbicide GUSS

Herbicide GUSS

GUSS Automation has introduced their first and only autonomous herbicide orchard sprayer – Herbicide GUSS, available at select John Deere deal…

Fecon FMX28 Bull Hog

Fecon FMX28 Bull Hog

Fecon introduces the FMX28 Bull Hog Mulcher for compact excavators. Designed for 3.5 to 8-ton compact excavators with hydraulic flows from 12-…

Brent 98-Series Avalanche

Brent 98-Series Avalanche

Unverferth Mfg. Co., Inc., announces the introduction of new Brent Avalanche 98-series grain carts that take tunloading performance to new hei…

Case IH Trident 5550 Appl.

Case IH Trident 5550 Appl.

Case IH and Raven Industries introduce an autonomous spreader, the Case IH Trident 5550 applicator with Raven Autonomy. The 5550 combines driv…

NH/MacDon FD2 FlexDraper

NH/MacDon FD2 FlexDraper

New Holland Agriculture North America and MacDon Industries announce the debut of their co-branded combine header, the FD2 FlexDraper. Featuri…

JD 9000 Series SP Harvesters

JD 9000 Series SP Harvesters

John Deere has added three new Deere-powered self-propelled forage harvesters to its lineup – the 9500, 9600 and 9700. John Deere expanded the…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News