Fendt 700 Vario Tractors

AGCO has introduced the new Fendt 700 Vario series tractors, which will be available to order through Fendt dealerships for delivery in 2023. The new generation of Fendt’s best-selling range provides an even more efficient powertrain with VarioDrive transmission and Fendt iD low engine speed concept, a larger frame, and more hydraulic capacity.
People are also reading…
The new tractors are available in five models ranging from 203 to 283 rated engine hp. An AGCO Power 7.5-liter engine with Fendt iD low engine speed concept delivers a high-performance range without compromising efficiency. The FendtONE workstation with new seat offerings allows operators to customize their Fendt 700 Vario series and maximize task efficiency and comfort. Optional features such as VarioGrip’s integrated tire pressure regulation system and a reversing fan allow growers to get even more out of this already highly adaptable series.
The exclusive Concentric Air System (CAS) cooling concept has been purposefully designed for low engine speeds, compact construction, and fuel efficiency. Less drive power is needed compared to conventional fan and cooling systems, and this power is then available for traction in the field or on the road. Numerous factory-installed tire options are available for the Fendt 700 tractors.
For more information visit Fendt.com/us.