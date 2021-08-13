 Skip to main content
Fendt Rogator 900 Series Applicator

AGCO Corporation introduces the Fendt Rogator 900 Series applicator. True to Fendt’s tradition of delivering innovative solutions that meet the needs of farmers, this first-of-its-kind self-propelled applicator adjusts between standard and high clearance with the push of a button and converts from liquid to dry application and vice versa in as little as two hours.

The new Fendt Rogator applicator offers season-long crop care versatility, delivering a single machine for applying liquid or dry crop care products any time – pre-plant, post-emerge, mid-season or late-season – as well as cover-crop seeding or application of nutrients or burndown products in the fall.

For more information visit Fendt.com/us.

