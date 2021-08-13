AGCO Corporation introduces the Fendt Rogator 900 Series applicator. True to Fendt’s tradition of delivering innovative solutions that meet the needs of farmers, this first-of-its-kind self-propelled applicator adjusts between standard and high clearance with the push of a button and converts from liquid to dry application and vice versa in as little as two hours.
The new Fendt Rogator applicator offers season-long crop care versatility, delivering a single machine for applying liquid or dry crop care products any time – pre-plant, post-emerge, mid-season or late-season – as well as cover-crop seeding or application of nutrients or burndown products in the fall.
For more information visit Fendt.com/us.