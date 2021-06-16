 Skip to main content
Firestone Maxi-TRI X Tracks

Firestone Ag announces the launch of a new line of agricultural rubber tracks. Designed to work with the Case IH Quadtrac series of tractors, the Firestone Maxi-TRI X rubber track is engineered at 32-inches wide and offers a large tread surface to help maximize tread life in the field. Optimized for performance in a variety of soil conditions, the Maxi-TRI X features a reliable design with excellent traction while minimizing compaction and ground disturbance.

Features of Firestone Maxi-TRI X agricultural rubber tracks include a 32-inch wide tread surface helps to maximize tread wear life and minimize soil compaction, Firestone’s Pro-Edge design offers a thick edge optimized to help avoid damage due to stress and bending, and a double-angled tread bar support and asymmetrical tread wall help promote traction, mud clean-out, and minimize mud lift-up.

For more information visit commercial.firestone.com/en/agriculture/product/maxi-trix; or by contacting a local Firestone Ag certified dealer.

