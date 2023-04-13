Great Plains has introduced its true vertical tillage implement, the VT1100 Turbo-Max. The new VT1100 Turbo-Max features a robust frame to support new finishing attachments and heavier transport tires and axles.
People are also reading…
Producers can choose from a new chopper reel option for difficult, high-residue conditions, a new double basket attachment, or a single basket attachment. Available in sizes from 20’ to 40’, the new VT1100 Turbo-Max has many of the same features from the original. Like its predecessor, the VT1100 Turbo-Max offers gang angles that adjust up to 6° for multi-season applications, but provides a true vertical finish when run at 0°.
While maintaining 0° gang angle, the VT1100 Turbo-Max continues to create the ultimate seedbed by creating a level planting surface and uniform soil profile. Vertical tillage products like the VT1100 are also key to managing long-term soil health, including water infiltration, nutrient utilization, and reducing soil compaction and erosion.
For more information visit www.GreatPlainsAg.com.