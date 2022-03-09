 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hesston WR Series SP Windrower

AGCO Corporation introduces a new self-propelled windrower from Hesston by Massey Ferguson that provides hay farmers more uptime, more power, and more comfort. At the heart of the new WR Series design is a closed center auxiliary hydraulic system. Depending on application, this feature allows for a 10% fuel reduction or 10% available power increase. This boost in overall efficiency is paired with a 150-gallon fuel tank capacity.

The new WR Series features AGCO Power engines, delivering up to 265 hp at 2100 rpm and more than 280 hp at 1950 rpm. The WR197 features a 4.9-liter, four-cylinder while the WR235 and WR265 are equipped with a 7.4-liter, six-cylinder engine. The Datatronic 5 terminal collects all vital operations in one convenient place and provides an intuitive interface for increased productivity and ease of use. This system reduces overlaps and can save up to 12% fuel in field operations. The spacious, ergonomically inspired Vision Cab with high visibility, rounded front windshield and tinted rear glass provides an unobstructed view for operation and transport. A suspended rear axle – the oscillating GlideRider – absorbs bounce and shock for increased operator comfort.

For more information visit www.masseyferguson.com.

