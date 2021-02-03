Horsch Omnis FT

Horsch has introduced the all-new Omnis FT into its North American primary tillage line for fall 2020.
One of the unique features of Omnis FT, when compared to other shank-type primary tillage concepts, is the overall shank spacing. Using a 15-inch shank spacing is key to the overall agronomic advantage versus wider shank spaced concepts. Another key design dynamic of Omnis is the MulchMix system used on the TerraGrip 3 shank trip mechanism. TerraGrip 3 has an 1,800-pound trip load. As the shank starts to trip over a foreign object, the resistance decreases, and trip height increases. The MulchMix points engage at a 35-degree angle, providing optimum lifting of soil and maximizing the mixing action. Optional wings can be easily installed for shallow work of 5 to 7 inches, giving a thorough fracture across the working width, or easily removed for work deeper than 7 inches. Omnis FT is available in working widths from 11 to 26 feet.
