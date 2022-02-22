JD Signature Edition Gator

John Deere has introduced the XUV835R Signature Edition Gator Utility Vehicle and the XUV865R Signature Edition Gator Utility Vehicle. Both are designed with premium, automotive inspired features.
The XUV835R and XUV865R include a climate-controlled cab, easier shifting with an integrated park brake, informative instrument cluster, and 4-wheel drive and differential lock with the flip of a switch, plus these new additions: Genuine leather seats and leather-wrapped grab handles that are easy to clean; integrated touchscreen infotainment system that delivers automotive-grade smartphone integration, rear-facing camera, Bluetooth wireless connectivity, AM/FM, and SiriusXM satellite radio; memorable audio experience with a seven-speaker sound system, professionally tuned by Harmon; bumper Pro Brush Guard protects the front of the vehicle, provides rubber bumpers for pushing gates, and features a center screen to keep debris from entering the radiator; front roof-mounted LED driving lights, and rear-sliding window.
Signature Edition Gator Utility Vehicles will arrive at John Deere dealerships beginning in April 2022.
For more information visit JohnDeere.com.