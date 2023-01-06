JD TruSet Active

John Deere has introduced TruSet Active tillage technology – offering farmers the ultimate solution for depth control in tillage jobs. TruSet Active utilizes a sensor located on the main frame to actively check implement working depth and field conditions during operation. It automatically and precisely keeps the tool operating at the target depth set by the operator or tillage prescription.
Beginning with model year 2024, John Deere will include TruSet Active as base equipment from the factory on select tillage tools.
Without TruSet Active it’s possible for implement tires and shanks or disks to sink into the soil while moving through a wet spot in the field, tilling much deeper than the farmer had initially set. Alternatively, if mud and residue build up on tires, the working depth could move higher than what was originally desired. TruSet Active corrects these issues by actively sensing the tool’s operating depth and automatically adjusting to changing conditions while moving through the field.
Farmers can also use TruSet Active to document their tillage work. A TruSet Active tillage documentation map shows farmers exactly how deep they were tilling. “Tillage depth has never been able to be measured this precisely before, and farmers can capture and upload this data into the John Deere Operations Center to share with trusted advisors or for analysis after the work is completed.
