Mattracks zRX

Mattracks, of Karlstad, Minn., recently introduced the exclusive zRX track system specifically designed for the ROXOR. With its rubber torsion system and full rubber torsion suspension, the zRX track system delivers a smooth ride and terrain conformance resulting in maximum traction.
Designed with weight savings in mind and without sacrificing durability, zRX features an HSLA steel frame and aluminum drive sprockets. In addition, Mattracks’ Z style track provides optimum vehicle clearance while keeping the track system centered on the axles. The result is unsurpassed sprocket engagement which limits track slip and delivers maximum tractive effort.
With Mattracks proprietary tread design, the zRX is a true all terrain track system. Not just for snow and mud, the zRX can be driven down pavement to get to your favorite trail or worksite. The ROXOR with the zRX track system improves traction, ground clearance, reduces compaction and provides improved flotation on soft terrain. Practically maintenance free, there’s nothing to grease, comes with triple sealed heavy-duty road wheels and a heavy-duty automotive spindle bearing. Designed and built in the USA.
