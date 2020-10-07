Mecalac AS1600 Swing Loader

Mecalac, a global designer, manufacturer and distributor of compact construction equipment, offers the AS1600 swing loader. With the unique ability to pivot its bucket 90 degrees to either side, the AS1600 – and all models in the AS Swing Loader Series – represent a departure from traditional wheel loader design for superior performance on any jobsite. A rigid frame and 4-wheel steering provide industry-leading productivity and stability while driving, operating and unloading in virtually any condition or terrain. The AS1600 provides game-changing space management, requiring only half the space of conventional loaders for tasks such as loading trucks or discharging materials into trenches with a standard 2.1-cubic-yard (1.6-cubic-meter) bucket.
Bucket capacities range from 2.1-3.3 cubic yards to offer options for projects of all sizes.
