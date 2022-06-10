 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pennitracin MD 50G

The FDA has approved Pennitracin MD 50G (bacitracin Type A medicated article) for the prevention of mortality caused by necrotic enteritis associated with Clostridium perfringens in broiler and replacement chickens. Necrotic enteritis is a major enteric poultry disease that has a detrimental effect on profitability. This new claim, along with the recent Pennitracin MD 50G combination approvals with Maxiban (narasin and nicarbazin) and Coban (monensin), represent Pharmgate’s ongoing commitment to invest in solutions for flock and herd health and productivity.

Pennitracin MD 50G is also approved for increased rate of weight gain and improved feed efficiency in poultry and for the reduction in the number of liver abscesses in cattle. Bacitracin is not considered a medically important antimicrobial in humans, so a VFD is not required for use.

For more information visit Pharmgate.com.

