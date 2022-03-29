When it comes to maximum capabilities in one complete package, the new Puck Force Feed Tandem Trailer configuration is the answer. As a platform, engineered and crafted by pumpers for pumpers, this feature packed lead pump was designed to be the most versatile to date.
Packaged with a high pressure 6819MPC Cornell pump, the Caterpillar 13B US EPA Tier 4 Final certified engine has all the muscle to move the liquids you need to manage. With the 6-cylinder, 12.5L displacement, the CAT 13B delivers 577 hp (430 kW) which is plenty of power to get the job done. Couple this to the larger submersible 10NNWH pump at the end of the boom and you are on the way to effectively producing 3500+ GPM flow at current US EPA emissions requirements. That’s clearly (and cleanly) moving some fluid.
All that engine power is great for slurry pumping, but you need to have a boom device with the reach versatility needed to perform tasks for multiple applications including deep pit barns, 20-ft. slurry stores, and lagoons. With a tandem axle trailer configuration, the new Puck Force Feed extends 15-feet longer than previous designs and ultimately offers 45-feet of total reach.
