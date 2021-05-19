 Skip to main content
Ramrod Pro-Series 930

The Ramrod Pro-Series 930 now offers a 22.1 hp Honda engine. That means the easy start that Honda is known for, superior fuel economy, and high performance with smooth power delivery.

The small size means you can fit in tight, confined spaces, with standard machine widths from 32” to 42”. In that compact package you get the capability you need, with 930 lb. lift capacity, self-leveling lift arms and a powerful hydraulic pump. Full 360 degree operator visibility gives you a safe and unobstructed view of the task at hand.

Over 70 attachments can help you take on any job, and the quick attach accessory brackets ensure you can easily adapt to every situation.

For more information visit www.ramrodequip.com/930.

