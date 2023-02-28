Raven Driverless Tillage
The Raven Autonomy Driverless Tillage Solution pairs with Case IH tractor and tillage platforms. Users can confidently plan and execute precise tillage jobs with consistent agronomic results. The Driverless Tillage Solution goes beyond vehicle automation and object detection capabilities to provide best-in-class soil management outcomes. The system leverages industry-leading Case IH tillage automation to provide full implement control, seedbed sensing and agronomic prescription capabilities to optimize soil quality. This results in more consistent agronomic results with more comprehensive data reports.
Raven Driver Assist Harvest
The Raven Autonomy Driver Assist Harvest Solution will give grain cart operators of all skill levels the tools to drive with confidence by decreasing the level of training needed to operate. The Harvest Solution automatically coordinates the path and speed of the tractor, enabling it to operate in perfect connection with the combine during an “unload on the go” operation. This decreases grain spillage.
Raven’s Driver Assist technology goes beyond giving operators the full scope of autonomy capabilities with the push of a button.
For more information visit https://ravenind.com.