Raven Fleet Mgmt/Slingshot

Raven Industries, Inc., has partnered with Razor Tracking, an SaaS and mobile application based fleet tracking and management system, to provide ag retailers and enterprise farms with an expanded fleet and asset tracking suite through the company’s Slingshot platform.
Slingshot Fleet Tracking will be available as the integrated logistics tracking component of the Raven Slingshot platform. Slingshot Fleet Tracking allows users to seamlessly and wirelessly connect their office to the field by providing accurate location and machine running data in real-time. This partnership gives ag retailers and growers immediate fleet information – including work, idle and transit times – to better manage their equipment, assets and operations.
By leveraging Razor Tracking’s capabilities, Slingshot Fleet Tracking provides users with accurate real-time data on where their vehicles and assets are located to better maintain schedules for dispatching and increase overall efficiency. In addition to monitoring Raven-equipped machines, users can now monitor non-Raven equipped assets, including other battery-connected equipment (tender trucks) and non-powered equipment (trailers, tanks and tool bars).
Customers will be able to subscribe to Slingshot Fleet Tracking beginning June 2020.
For more information visit ravenslingshot.com.