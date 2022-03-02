Salford Halo VRT

Salford Group launches the latest model in their Halo tillage line, the Halo VRT. This new machine is the first tillage implement capable of varying tillage intensity on a forward folding, narrow transport frame.
The versatile new Halo VRT is built on forward folding frames with transport width below 12 feet. The Halo’s frame is hydraulically balanced to produce more level seedbeds at higher speeds than other tillage machines with this frame type. All Halo models are designed for simple operation with multiple maintenance-free features and easy-to-use hydraulic adjustments. The Halo VRT is now available in working widths of 20, 25, 30, 35, and 40 feet.
For more information visit the Salford website or phone 519-485-3977 ext. 1112.