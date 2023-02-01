VES-Artex Intelligent Soaker

VES-Artex introduces the Intelligent Soaker, a new animal cooling system that only sprays water when an animal is present, and only when temperatures fall within established parameters. This system has the proven benefits of a soaking system such as effectively reducing animal heat stress and associated health issues, and loss of productivity, while also reducing water used for animal cooling by as much as 70 percent.
The new Intelligent Soaker is easy to install. It operates very simply: Sensors gauge real-time weather conditions and will trigger when an animal is present. The system is plug and play for new and existing soaking systems and can be easily retrofit with existing nozzle technology.
For more information visit VES-Artex.com.