Agricultural life has connections to folk culture

Little did I know when I signed up for Mr. Lumpkin’s course in Folk Music and Literature at the University of Colorado 55 years ago that he would influence my appreciation for farm culture.

On the first day of class Mr. Lumpkin, who had a doctoral degree in literature but eschewed the title of “Dr.,” assigned all the students into a seating arrangement which he recorded. Students who had questions had to raise their hands, and when called upon, they had to stand. Most students were afraid of Professor Lumpkin.

I learned that folk music, which now is largely labeled as country music, descended from Scotch and Irish immigrants who brought their musical instruments, such as banjos, with them to America, as well as their traditional songs.

Something which has always stuck with me is that the words, “Parsley, Sage, Rosemary and Thyme,” in the Simon and Garfunkel tune, Scarborough Fair, were condensed by the often illiterate, but otherwise accomplished immigrants, into something like, “Every rose grows merry with age and time.” Understanding matters like this were important to me because I enjoyed playing the guitar and singing contemporary folk music at all sorts of events.

When I raised my hand to ask about the cultural significance of growing up in a German Catholic agricultural area of Western Iowa, Mr. Lumpkin asked me to sing and play a tune and to tell a story that I had learned as a youngster.

As I prepared for my upcoming recital, I remembered a ditty that Emil, a local farmer, told me I should learn to play and sing, “Ist Das Nicht Ein Schnitzel Bank.”