Wow! One late January morning, as I stepped in the door from my daily feeding chores, JoAnn handed me a note with a lady’s name and phone number. It was Kim Konikow, of Bismarck (N.D.), executive director of the North Dakota Council on the Arts.
“Mr. Lowman, would you be willing to accept the Governor’s Individual Cultural Heritage Award for your lifetime of western achievements? There’s a banquet in your honor along with five other categories on Feb. 1 at the North Dakota Heritage Center on the Capital Grounds.”
It was a total “out of the black of night” surprise to me. “I’d love to and am extremely honored, but I’m already committed to perform at the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering in Elko, Nev., that evening.”
So JoAnn went east to the Bismarck event and I went west to Nevada, while our son Lusk was at home with a pile of extra feeding chores heaped on him to add to his already busy schedule. In a way, I’m glad I couldn’t attend the awards banquet. The attention and pampering would have been somewhat embarrassing and JoAnn has well deserved all the chauffeuring and “Head Table” commotions for all she has done in the background to “prop me up.”
Due to better flight connections in Salt Lake City, I do a five-hour drive to Billings, Mont., rather than the three-hour run to Bismarck. I found out a day later that I just got in the air off the Billings “Rimrock” airport at 5:30 a.m. in the nick of time. They shut it down for several hours due to the Chinese spy balloon overhead.
I guess I should be getting used to those “close calls” by now. Years ago on my bus trip home from my studies at the Art Institute of Miami, Fla., the Continental Trailways, with me aboard, pulled out of Memphis, Tenn., and crossed the Mississippi River into Arkansas just hours before Martin Luther King was assassinated. Then, of course, there’s that 1987 incident at the Salt Lake City airport where I was taken into a back storage room by a dozen F.B.I. agents as a case of mistaken identity. They thought I was the wanted fugitive Claude Dallas, who was at the time on their 10 most wanted list.
The Elko Gathering returned after a two year hiatus due to COVID 19. During that time, they chose five of us poets to do a monthly answer to questions about “why we do what we do” and send it back to the Western Folklife Center where they sent our answers out on Instagram. It will continue on in the future and is titled, “Ask a Cowboy Poet.”
People are also reading…
But this year at the gathering, they put all five of us, Waddie Mitchell from Nevada, Dick Gibford from California, Yvonne Hollenbeck out of South Dakota, D.W. Groethe from Montana and myself on stage to each answer a field of six questions from the sold out, one thousand-seat auditorium which was dubbed, “From Page To Stage.” It was a new idea, a lot of fun and a great success.
Times change. I’m a 1985 charter member. A lot of my colleagues and peers are now on the back,”obituary page” of the 2023 official tabloid. Many others weren’t in attendance for a variety of reasons. Three of our biggest icons are not to make green grass this spring. Baxter Black, Don Edwards and Ian Tyson all went over the Great Divide just this last year. None of them were born and raised as a cowboy, but they all became very successful ambassadors of our culture.
I had the honor of their acquaintance and friendship for nearly four decades. Baxter was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., and spent his early youth at Morgantown, W.Va., just south of Pittsburgh, Pa., before the family moved to New Mexico. He cultivated his cowboy knowledge as a veterinarian out in the high desert, dealing with independent old cow bosses and the buckaroos.
Don Edwards, one of, if not the most, elite cowboy singers and cultural historians we’ve ever known, called Texas home, but the first 16 years of his life was just across the Hudson River from New York City where he was born at Boonton, N.J.
The son of an insurance salesman at Victoria, British Columbia’s Vancouver Island, Ian Tyson first saw fame as Ian and Sylvia as they traveled east to Toronto and New York City to folk-hippie culture amongst Bob Dylan and others. After their breakup and a “sojourn” at Nashville, Tenn., Ian returned to Alberta, Canada. His penning of “Four Strong Winds” and “Some Day Soon” elevated his fame. The Elko Gathering helped put his “cowboy songs” to the forefront, which are all-time classics. His passion was cutting horse competition.
It’s a changing of the guard. This years over abundance of electronic musical groups, with big city addresses and no cowboy/cowgirl background were quite prevalent but all in all, there’s a pretty solid base of authentic poets on stage reciting their life experiences.
One reoccurring issue that the organization struggles with is the lack of young poets coming along. I constantly inform them of my views on the subject. At our regional Dakota Cowboy Poetry Gathering we annually enlist 35- to 65-year-old “rookies” on stage for the first time with their first poems. My take on it is that “you have to make history” before your ready to record it.
When a person is in their prime “cutting a wide swath,” they couldn’t care less about recording it. As they mature they will be on stage to share and preserve it.