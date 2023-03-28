Dear Michael: I am on a second marriage of 30-some years and we raised kids of mine as well as children of her own. We did not have any children together. My son has followed me into the farming business but the rest of the children have not.

My point is if my son had not been farming with me through the years, I would not have been able to grow the farm the way I have. Of course, he has enjoyed the use of machinery and help getting started and is successful in his own right.

My issue is I would like to see the farmland pass down to my farming son, but my wife feels a portion of this should go to the non-farm children as she feels we have helped my son enough. But farmland is part of my identity and I want it to live on with my farming son.

I have other assets – machinery, a very large retirement account, some stock in other cooperatives – that I think would make a nice offset for the non-farming children. How can I get her to agree to letting my farming son continue to own the land? – Offsets Do Not Match

Dear Offsets: Let us go through some of these assets and we can talk about how each one of them will eventually go through your estate.

Machinery is a depreciating asset and likely if you live long enough, your son will replace all of this machinery five years after you retire. If you die before then, your wife receives a step-up basis on the machinery. Often a surviving spouse is then counseled by an accountant to take depreciation on the equipment again as this will offset income taxes on any taxable earnings coming to her saving her thousands of dollars in income taxes.

You said you had a large retirement account – which means it is a qualified IRA or SEP account – likely the latter if it is a larger amount. In either case, as farmers are the masters of tax deductions, seldom is there much income left over to make payments to a SEP to its maximum of around $55,000 per year over the past 10 years. If you have been doing this for 10 to 15 years, the max you would have is still less than $1 million. Most people are lucky to acquire $250,000.

Two issues with this account is it went up in 2001-2006 and then down again during the housing crisis. 2013 most people recovered their lost funds and from 2013 to 2023 they enjoyed the most profitable time in the stock market as has ever been seen – even through the pandemic.

But, with various social programs pumping trillions of dollars into the economy, inevitably, inflation set in. You remember inflation back in 1984-1989, don’t you?

During that time and again in this time, the Fed has stepped up interest rates steadily for a year and has signaled they will continue to do so. They are going to likely hit the pause button because so many banks were so finely tuned on the low interest rates, they have begun to fail. Sound familiar to anyone?

The issue is who knows what your SEP is worth if anything? Plus, it still has to pass through RMDs, possible long-term care costs, deaths, etc., before it gets to your non-farming children.

Secondly, if it does get to them, they will soon realize they need to pay income taxes on the entire amount whereas farmland does not.

The real issue is if you have been telling your wife you have enough to offset the farmland to the farming son, you have been building your wife a castle made of sand. The thing is she will likely outlive you. Find out the true value of things and work with her to change the assets how she wants upon death. The more you are honest with her today, the more she is going to appreciate it later.

It’s best to work out a solution so all are happy.