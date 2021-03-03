Bipolar disorder is difficult to accept and to treat

Editor’s note: Please enjoy this March 2014 column from Dr. Mike Rosmann.

“Pam” was at her wit’s end when she called me late last March. Her 45-year-old husband, “John,” was having another manic depressive episode, and wouldn’t consider her advice.

Pam said she was tired of taking care of her husband because John wouldn’t take his medication for bipolar disorder. He spent most of his days driving around or visiting coffee shops and bars. She worked full-time to pay for their two children’s college educations.

Usually John returned home around dusk, glib and obstinate. “It’s still winter,” he said. “I deserve ‘down’ time before starting spring planting and hard work.”

Pam couldn’t reason with John. She worried he wasn’t taking care of their hog finishing unit properly. When she checked it, often the feeders were empty.

She worried even more that John would do something foolish – like drive his vehicle while inebriated or make an unnecessary purchase such as he did last year when he bought a new truck even though his previous one was only a year old. They didn’t have the money to pay for the new vehicle and Pam had to cash in a retirement account to pay for it.

What is bipolar disorder? Bipolar disorder, also called manic depression, is a mental illness with a strong genetic inclination, although its severity varies from person to person and some carriers of the genetic proclivity never develop the disorder.

The National Institute of Mental Health indicates that children with a parent or sibling who has bipolar disorder are up to six times more likely to develop the illness than children who do not have a family history of bipolar disorder.