Evidence that behavioral well-being of US farmers is improving

The suicide rate of the general population of the U.S. declined during both 2019 and 2020, according to preliminary analyses by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in an April 13, 2021, article in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). The decline in suicide occurred during the 2020 COVID epidemic in the U.S., which surprised many experts who follow these matters.

Data about the overall rate of suicide in the U.S. were collected by the National Center for Health Statistics of the CDC. The JAMA article indicates there were 44,834 suicides in the U.S. in 2020, which is 2,677 fewer than in 2019. This follows a smaller decline in deaths by suicide in 2019.

Early evidence from farm crisis hotline administrators and services suggests that suicide also appears to be declining among the agricultural population, which would be welcome news. Here’s why.

Farmers have the one of the highest rates of suicide of any group, according to a November 2018 CDC report, which corrected errors from an earlier report in July, 2016 about suicide by farmers. A study by Dr. Wendy Ringgenberg (Journal of Rural Health, May 2018) using U.S. Department of Labor data concluded that suicide occurred more frequently in the agricultural workplace than in any other occupational workplace.

Recent reports from administrators of farm hotlines and support services suggest that suicide by the agricultural population may be declining and that farm people are reaching out for professional advice to improve their farming success.