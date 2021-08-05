Farmland transfers: An emotion laden transition

Editor’s note: Please enjoy this Dr. Rosmann column from 2014.

Passing the farm along to the next generation continues to be a difficult problem, judging from the growing number of published articles and workshops that address this issue and ever more “beginning farmer” programs that work with retiring and new farmers in agricultural states to satisfy both parties’ needs.

Most farmers want to keep the land and its operation in the family, but often that doesn’t work satisfactorily. In this article I offer important considerations in the land transfer process.

I defer legal and business matters to other succession planners who have more expertise than me in those specific areas.

Much emotion is tied up in the transfer process. Transferring the farm involves what one generation has worked for much of their lives to build and what another generation plans their hopes on.

People involved in production agriculture have strong attachments to the land and resources needed to produce food and fiber because of an inherited drive, the “agrarian imperative,” that is part of everyone’s genetic make-up to some degree, but is exhibited most clearly by people who work the land as their chosen way of life.

Often the following generation wants to do things differently. The current land-holders and the upstarts both cling tenaciously to well-intended points of view about what is the best way to produce the fruits of their labors.

Steps that facilitate the succession process often seem straight-forward and reasonable, but they are seldom achieved without outside help, which is why many land succession-planning programs have arrived on the scene. An October 2013 article in the Journal of Extension explains useful steps in succession planning and common barriers identified by both generations in the Oregon State University project.