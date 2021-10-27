Forgiveness: Hard to achieve, essential for healing

Editor’s note: Please enjoy the rerun of this Dr. Mike Rosmann column from 2014.

Many people contact me about struggling with forgiveness. They want to forgive but don’t know how; they find it difficult to offer authentic forgiveness and sometimes impossible.

We all have dark parts of our character we would like to extract but which are hard to change. We don’t like to feel angry or harbor resentments.

It’s part of our human nature. All of us can become confused at times and can’t figure out what is the best course to take.

Forgiveness isn’t about compromising our beliefs and values. It’s about accepting that others who offend us have the right to make mistakes. We can’t judge their motives; knowing motives is the responsibility of the person who commits the perceived offense, and a Higher Power.

Forgiveness is about our own thinking and allowances for others. Not being able to forgive can build up our distress and compromise our health; severe long-term stress is known to suppress the competency of our immune systems and to change our genetic material.

Facing truth is never as hurtful as dishonesty in the process of forgiveness, either for the givers or the recipients of forgiveness.

Forgiveness reduces our distress level. The third person in a musical group in which Marilyn and I were musicians, a guitarist named Pat, opened my eyes about forgiveness many years ago. During a reconciliation service when the priest asked us to turn to our neighbor to request forgiveness, Pat looked me in the eye and said, “For what has already been forgiven, thank you.”