It’s time now to move towards a strong estate plan

Dear Michael: We have been holding off on our estate planning – waiting to see what the government is going to do about new taxes. We would like to know what the tax implications are going to be before we go ahead with our planning. Do you think this is the right strategy? – Waiting On Government.

Dear Waiting on Government: As you can well imagine, I have been just as frustrated as you are about the delays in how this government is going to run and how they are going to tax people to pay for it.

The only thing I do know is, when I look at the Debt Clock for America and where we are heading, it is not about “if” there are going to be new taxes, but “how much.”

It makes one wonder, sometimes, if having this vote regarding the budget being delayed until December, or Janet Yellen, head of the U.S. Treasury, announcing we will run out of money by Oct. 18, or the last-second agreement to keep the government funded, all has a deeper meaning?

Is it an attempt to make many of us understand how truly dire the situation really is? So dire, in fact, that both sides will have to come to an agreement about taxes and, therefore, neither side’s re-election bid is damaged?

One thing we can state for certain – our country cannot maintain as is without raising revenues.

If you are planning your estate, the best idea is to forge ahead because, while the world waits and holds its breath, people are still dying – suddenly and tragically.

This is, by far, the most crucial time to plan for the worst and hope for the best in your estate plan. Based on certain economic principals, your chances of the worst happening are higher than the best happening. Therefore, a strong estate plan is your best defense right now. Those who wait to see how big the wave is going to be are typically those washed out to sea.