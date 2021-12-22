Life is good – cherish those Santa Claus moments

Editor’s note: Please enjoy this Dr. Rosmann column from 2014.

Sometimes Santa Claus gets found out early. Then again, there is hope “Virginia” will always believe there is a Santa Claus.

Marilyn and I spent a recent week in Utah with our daughter’s family, including our precocious three-year-old granddaughter, Alex, and one-year-old grandson, Mikey. Yes, everyone calls him that – the poor little fellow, as I know from experience.

Then again, Mikey shows signs of looking like his namesake grandpa, for he’s in the 95th percentile for kids his age in height and weight and, may I add, handsome appearance.

Among the most important items I packed in my suitcase was the Santa Claus regalia Marilyn created on her sewing machine a few years ago, expecting it might come in handy when the grandchildren came along.

Marilyn and our adult children concluded several years ago I was just right as Santa, because of my white hair and mustache, glasses, my liking for kids and – ahem – appropriate girth. Santa Claus visited two special children on Christmas Eve.

Just one problem emerged. As Santa handed out the presents, Alex noticed Grandpa was missing and asked, “Where’s Grandpa?”

Then to confirm her apt perception, Alex added, “How come you talk like Grandpa?”

Santa deftly responded, “I have to leave now because I have many more houses to visit tonight.”

What else could Santa say? Shortly afterwards Grandpa showed up, and by golly, his voice sounded just like Santa’s, except he didn’t say “Ho, ho.”