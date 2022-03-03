Looking for coping methods as winter doldrums hit

By this time in winter, there has been a lot of togetherness with family members, which can lead to crankiness. That is what I have heard, anyway. Perhaps that is why, when I saw a list of items on the Internet for sharing a space more comfortably, I quickly opened it in hopes of helping others.

I was disappointed. I had hoped for better from a national news organization with access to all the information in the world.

For example, the report touted a pair of Bose earbuds that specialized in blocking out snoring, thus ensuring a good night’s sleep. The earbuds were expensive but the report said they were worth the price. They came in a storage unit that contained nothing else but the buds. There was nothing that would eliminate blanket stealing or unexplained vibrations in the bed in the middle of the night. If you are going to spend that much money, more than one problem should be addressed, shouldn’t it?

And on the list were headphones for the television so that the sound didn’t interrupt someone else’s activities. The example they gave was a sporting event and how you could watch it at any volume you wanted without disturbing others. But it didn’t have a muzzle with it that would muffle out the unexpected shouting, bad words and advice to the coaches. You would think if they were smart enough to create a wireless headphone, they’d be smart enough to include a muzzle.

There was also an electric blanket with dual controls on the list, which in theory is a great idea. If one person wants their side of the bed to be hotter than blazes and the other side to be tropical warm, it is nice to be able to please them both. However, it didn’t come with a divider to place in the center of the bed to keep the hot temperature lover away from the sub-tropics lover, nor were there clips that hooked to anchors on the opposite walls so that the blanket could not be stolen with each roll over.