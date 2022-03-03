Looking for coping methods as winter doldrums hit

By this time in winter, there has been a lot of togetherness with family members, which can lead to crankiness. That is what I have heard, anyway. Perhaps that is why, when I saw a list of items on the Internet for sharing a space more comfortably, I quickly opened it in hopes of helping others.
I was disappointed. I had hoped for better from a national news organization with access to all the information in the world.
For example, the report touted a pair of Bose earbuds that specialized in blocking out snoring, thus ensuring a good night’s sleep. The earbuds were expensive but the report said they were worth the price. They came in a storage unit that contained nothing else but the buds. There was nothing that would eliminate blanket stealing or unexplained vibrations in the bed in the middle of the night. If you are going to spend that much money, more than one problem should be addressed, shouldn’t it?
And on the list were headphones for the television so that the sound didn’t interrupt someone else’s activities. The example they gave was a sporting event and how you could watch it at any volume you wanted without disturbing others. But it didn’t have a muzzle with it that would muffle out the unexpected shouting, bad words and advice to the coaches. You would think if they were smart enough to create a wireless headphone, they’d be smart enough to include a muzzle.
There was also an electric blanket with dual controls on the list, which in theory is a great idea. If one person wants their side of the bed to be hotter than blazes and the other side to be tropical warm, it is nice to be able to please them both. However, it didn’t come with a divider to place in the center of the bed to keep the hot temperature lover away from the sub-tropics lover, nor were there clips that hooked to anchors on the opposite walls so that the blanket could not be stolen with each roll over.
There was also the suggestion that a meal preparation delivery service, like Hello Fresh, be employed to eliminate the worry about what to cook for dinner. While the suggestion might be a good one, someone has to do the actual cooking and cleanup and those meals don’t come with a cattle prod to motivate someone into doing the work.
There were also suggestions of games to play to pass the time indoors, like puzzles, for example. A romantic picture was shown of two heads together creating a beautiful cardboard picture from tiny pieces. It didn’t include heavy-duty scissors because by February, if a puzzle doesn’t go together easily, people tend to cut the cardboard to make a piece fit or they just throw the whole thing out.
What we really need at this time of year after spending so much time indoors with people we used to love in early December, is a few days of warmish weather that doesn’t produce ice on the roads or winds that drive the dampness into clothing.
We also need a people exchange program where we can exchange one or two people with a neighbor for a couple of days. It might put us on better behavior and we would hear some new stories. In theory, after a short time, we would be happy to get our originals back again.
There should also be a meal program where a meal is delivered hot every night in disposable dishes, thus ending the terminal rounds of spaghetti and pizza and unhappiness over cooking and cleanup.
On the list of getting through winter, should be an exercise machine that you lay on and that exercises you from head to toe without any effort on your part. It should have an extended arm that drops popcorn and unwrapped Hershey kisses into your mouth upon demand. There should be a television mounted to the ceiling that has a constant stream of movies and is activated by voice commands. The machine should also guarantee the ability to deliver a swimsuit-ready body by April.
But until someone can come up with a true list of items that can help us cope with close quarters through a long winter, we will just have to be tolerant of each other.
I said that to a person in my house just the other day. She was really crabby and out of sorts.
It was then I realized I was looking in a mirror.