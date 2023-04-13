Maybe I have heard too many urban legends about tourists waking up in a bathtub with a kidney missing, but I’ve always had a fear of needing medical help when I’m away from home. Recently I had to face that fear. It wasn’t an extremely serious medical need, but I had to take action quickly. The left side of my face had ballooned up and the stabbing pain that accompanied it was either elves jack hammering for gold or an abscessed tooth.

I did not know any dentists in the area where we were spending the winter. Some people we spoke to said they go to nearby Mexico for their dental treatments because it is so much cheaper. However, the same day of my abscess and only two miles away, four people had been kidnapped as they went to Mexico for medical treatment and two died. Staying stateside and paying a little more for dental treatment seemed a better option than death.

I used the Internet to search the area for dentists. My left eye wasn’t very helpful because it couldn’t see over the hump of my cheek, but my right eye was able to navigate unimpeded. Let’s just say that the dentists’ names were NOT Hanson, Peterson or Olson. I looked for nearby offices and made a list. I tried not to be nervous about the offerings of a pedicure, manicure and massage within the dental office. One even had a movie theater where you could watch movies while you waited for your appointment. And some didn’t offer appointments – it was more of a “take your chances at seeing the doctor” kind of approach.

Finally I found an office with dentists who were members of the American Dental Association. I also read their reviews and ratings and it didn’t look like they had removed any kidneys as they filled teeth. The ratings were all positive and I read all 483 of them.

I made the call the following morning, hoping that one of the doctors could work me into their schedule soon. I have had an abscess before that quickly affected the teeth around it and I didn’t want that to happen again. I also couldn’t get home to North Dakota to do the dental work because the 500th blizzard of the year was raging and everything was closed up there.

Luckily I got in that same morning and found the people there to be very friendly and professional. The medical news, however, was not good. The molar that I had spent $2000 on five months ago had to be extracted by a dentist whose name I could not pronounce.

Extraction day came too quickly. I nervously went to the dentist’s office. There were a lot of papers to sign with print too small to read. I’m pretty sure it was in English. Lucky for me, someone had highlighted all the places I had to sign.

I was then given a small paper cup with a pill in it and a small bottle of water. “What is this?” I asked the beautiful young girl behind the counter.

“It is something that will relax you for your extraction.”

“Did you get it at a fraternity party?” I asked.

“No,” she assured me.

We were quite close to the border with Mexico so it is possible that she got it in the free-market-place. I was in a lot of pain, so I took my chances and swallowed the pill. I waited for the psychedelic visions that the Rolling Stones had before they wrote some of their best music, but none came. Apparently the little pill was something that the ADA approved of after all.

I would like to say that the extraction went well with no difficulties at all, but I can’t. I was informed that, as the extraction was taking place, the crown on the next tooth popped off and took most of the tooth with it.

Guess where I get to go again next Friday? Maybe I’ll get a more interesting pill this time.

At least I still have my kidneys.