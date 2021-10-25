Poor Richard and his late evening ‘muck’ bath

Richard had sold his nice ranch and retired into town life, but soon found out he was still too young and healthy to just mark another day off the calendar, plus he still had that rural country itch. So when Paul retired from that short haul, commercial trucking from ranches to sales rings, Richard bought a tonner dually and 30-foot gooseneck to fill the void.
JoAnn and I had the old Cook place leased that sat next to our range, some three or four miles up on the Wanagan, Elk Creek divide. It was late October and we had all the calves off, some shipped, some weaned and the entire cow herd run through the chute, grubbed, preg checked and vaccinated.
We had previously given Richard a call to come and pick up a load of old culls. He had a long highway miles haul on the books ahead of us that day, but said he could make it just before dark to load for the next day’s auction.
As usual the weather turned sour with rain, sleet and a cold northwest wind. JoAnn and I got them gathered out of a close up pasture and waited. Richard’s word was good as he wheeled up in the fading daylight.
The corral system was absent a good trailer loading facility. All trailers were loaded by backing parallel to the barn through one 10-foot gate and on through that corral to another 10-footer at the end of a long alley that butted the barn’s metal siding.
It was a full alley width shotgun load. Not taking the time to pull on his work coveralls to help load, like the big truckers do, he came in to help with his clean, go-to-town clothes. We’d start at the bottom and crowd them up to the full opened end gate, but by the time we got the tail-enders up in position to load, the lead bunch had been to the front of the trailer and were headed back off.
After a couple failed attempts, we cut out the leader cows and got them secured in the front half of the trailer thinking we were making progress. But that just shortened the loading capacity and them old girls were getting pretty smart by now, whirling around and coming back off through our guard.
Finally Big Richard took a stand. Now, even in retirement, you could have used him on the front line guarding the end zone. He’s a big, stout feller. When those bossies run a blitz at us, Richard didn’t budge but he got fright trained as a result. When the caboose cow got over him, JoAnn and I couldn’t tell him from the rest of the geography, only that there was a high knoll in the alley that wasn’t there before. We pulled him up out of the muck and started to scrape him off.
When he first spoke all he said was, “I can’t see.” We realized his glasses were gone, so JoAnn went to his rig and dug out an old flashlight. After a grueling search we spotted a weak yellow glimmer in the bog. We dug out a mud ball and were able to produce a pair of glasses. I think he was better off without them after we got done cleaning them but, anyway, after a couple more runs we were finally able to throw the gate latch hooey.
We watched him pull out of the corral and head up the road thinking his troubles were over. We were later informed after he unloaded and went to grab a needed bite, poor Richard was escorted out the front door followed by a wet mop and aerosol spray.
Richard’s wife, Henrietta, was sort of cool to JoAnn and me for a couple years, and justly so.