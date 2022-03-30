Rural deaths attributed to despair increasing in US

The U.S. Academy of Sciences (NAS) released a report on Feb. 2, 2022, which indicated that mortality for US adults is “steepest for White adults in rural areas who tend to be the least educated and have the lowest income, dramatically reversing the centuries-old pattern of lower mortality in the countryside and higher mortality in cities.”

The report, written by Peter Sterling Ph.D., and Michael Platt Ph.D., and which appeared in the Journal of the American Medical Association, said “The rise is largely attributable to deaths of despair (suicide and poisoning by alcohol and drugs) with strong contributions from the cardiovascular effect of rising obesity.”

The NAS report stated that U.S. mortality rates are higher than a 16-nation control group (Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the UK). The high mortality rate in the US has been evident at all ages from birth to 80 years for a half century, but since 2000 the US mortality rate has increased significantly.

The NAS report said rising mortality contributors also include deaths from obesity by eating greasy and sweet foods that contribute to diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and other health compromises. Insufficient physical exertion also contributed to early deaths, as have heightened rates of violence, including shootings.

Drug-related fatalities, the authors said, include poisoning by opiates, cocaine, amphetamines, alcohol, and tobacco.