Where’s the list of positive side effects of medications?

A lot of money is spent on televised medication advertising these days, and most of the medications have some nasty side effects. Of course, the narrator goes through those side effects really fast (if at all) so you don’t really know what could possibly happen if you take a particular drug and the disclosure print at the bottom of the screen can only be guessed at by a speed reader with 10/10 vision and who is high on something illegal.
Frustrated at not being able to read the fine print, one day I paused the television with my remote control, walked up to it and looked with a magnifying glass at the tiny print at the bottom of the screen. I was shocked. To take this particular medication, you could be at risk for a rare brain infection, vomiting, diarrhea, uncontrollable bleeding, a bowel obstruction, a sinus tumor, swelling of your tongue and toes, and possibly, but rarely, a random IRS audit.
This discovery made me examine other pharmaceutical commercials that are legally bound to relay possible negative side effects of their medications. I didn’t see one positive side effect in my quick, unscientific study.
This got me to thinking: Why don’t medicines have positive side effects? And if they do, why don’t we get to hear about them? For example, maybe treating nail fungus can have a side effect of thicker, more luxurious hair. Possibly a skin cream for eczema, could cause our waistline to minimize. Perhaps a Botox treatment that helps minimize a forehead frown, has the potential side effect of tightening our gluttonous maximus to the strength of an 18-year-old. Good things should balance out the bad things, right?
But noooo ... on the screen, the advertisements show glowing, healthy people who supposedly have been to the brink of death and now look the picture of health, all because of the drug being advertised. The person on screen, in truth, usually has not suffered the devastating illness in the first place, but is an actor picking up a few bucks for Christmas shopping while she tells scripted lies to the watching audience. We hear nothing from those who suffered the fine print list of side effects.
Is there a drug that has just positive side effects? I don’t know. Pharmaceutical companies don’t have to list positive side effects, I suppose. If there are happy side effects, it would behoove the companies to bring them to light, I think. I’d sure like to see a medication for warts, for example, that has a side effect of making my teeth whiter. I’d like an arthritic joint treatment side effect to suddenly be the ability to ballroom dance, even without lessons. What about a colitis medication with a side effect of sucking a hemorrhoid back in? Now that’s something to advertise.
We could use more good news in the world. We could use the illumination of positive things. Instead, what we see are healthy- looking actors with small print running beneath their images that spells out possible reactions and adverse side effects. It is like watching the movie “Mary Poppins” with subtitles from the “Exorcist.”
Maybe my biggest gripe is that there are advertisements for drugs at all. It’s not like we can just go out and buy prescription drugs. The advertisements encourage us to put pressure on our doctors to give a certain medication to us, even though the doctor might not be familiar with it and may not have been watching that particular episode of Gunsmoke where the medication was advertised.
Maybe the pharmaceutical companies should skip advertising all together and put that money into finding cures for cancer and childhood diseases or, perhaps, finding the fountain of youth instead.
Granted, finding cures would probably put them out of business, and we would have trouble figuring out when to run for a snack if there were no commercial breaks, but it would still be money well-spent.