Where’s the list of positive side effects of medications?

A lot of money is spent on televised medication advertising these days, and most of the medications have some nasty side effects. Of course, the narrator goes through those side effects really fast (if at all) so you don’t really know what could possibly happen if you take a particular drug and the disclosure print at the bottom of the screen can only be guessed at by a speed reader with 10/10 vision and who is high on something illegal.

Frustrated at not being able to read the fine print, one day I paused the television with my remote control, walked up to it and looked with a magnifying glass at the tiny print at the bottom of the screen. I was shocked. To take this particular medication, you could be at risk for a rare brain infection, vomiting, diarrhea, uncontrollable bleeding, a bowel obstruction, a sinus tumor, swelling of your tongue and toes, and possibly, but rarely, a random IRS audit.

This discovery made me examine other pharmaceutical commercials that are legally bound to relay possible negative side effects of their medications. I didn’t see one positive side effect in my quick, unscientific study.

This got me to thinking: Why don’t medicines have positive side effects? And if they do, why don’t we get to hear about them? For example, maybe treating nail fungus can have a side effect of thicker, more luxurious hair. Possibly a skin cream for eczema, could cause our waistline to minimize. Perhaps a Botox treatment that helps minimize a forehead frown, has the potential side effect of tightening our gluttonous maximus to the strength of an 18-year-old. Good things should balance out the bad things, right?