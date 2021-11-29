Canola market remains strong heading into holiday season

As of Nov. 23, nearby canola prices at area crush plants ranged from $36.17 to $36.60 for November deliveries and $36.2 to $36.95 for December deliveries, relatively unchanged from the prior two weeks. New crop 2022 canola prices continue to converge with old crop prices, ranging from $28.08 to $28.80, up nearly $3.00 in the last month.
ICE January canola closed at $1,024 on Nov. 23, up $2.90 on the day and up $20 over the prior two weeks. The March contract was up a small amount to $997 per ton, also up $20 over the prior two weeks. Prices on the canola futures contract have remained strong even with somewhat heavy profit-taking in recent weeks.
In its latest supply and demand estimates report, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada reduced its estimates of canola exports by 1 million metric tons (MMT) and increased its estimates of crush by the same amount, showing that crushers are resilient in supplying end-use customers. The USDA also made a similar but smaller revision to canola exports in its latest report.
Prior to these changes, the pace of exports and crush were ahead of the pace needed to reach the previous forecast. The changes suggest that there will be a notable slowdown in exports for the remainder of the marketing year. Canola exports out of Canada were 1.9 MMT as of week 15 of the crop year, down from 3.65 MMT at the same time last year. Domestic disappearance was 2.8 MMT, compared to 3 MMT last year.
The USDA reported in its monthly oilseed crushings report that canola seeds crushed for crude oil was 168,464 metric tons (MT) in September, compared with 208,338 MT in the same month last year. Canola crude oil produced was 136 million pounds, down 22 percent from September 2020. Canola once refined oil production, at 139 million pounds, was down 15 percent from September 2020.
While there has been tremendous enthusiasm with the new demand coming from the renewable fuels sector and new plant announcements, the USDA predicts in its latest long-term baseline projections that low carbon feedstocks will be preferred over raw vegetable oils, which have a higher carbon intensity score. At the same time, it maintains its prediction of strong vegetable oil prices over the next few years as demand increases for renewable diesel. Renewable diesel is expected to somewhat cannibalize the biodiesel market, becoming a preferred fuel. It does appear that tougher times may lie ahead for the biodiesel market as the National Biodiesel Board recently announced it will be changing its name to Clean Fuels Alliance America in early 2022.
The USDA report does not assume new Low Carbon Fuel Standards legislation in other states though, and these are in the works in several states. The closest to the canola market is Minnesota, which is actively working on a standard. Also, Canada announced a delay in the rollout of its Clean Fuels Standard recently, which was supposed to be out the end of the year. This will now be delayed until the first quarter of 2022. The canola industry anxiously awaits the details of that plan as many new plants have been announced to take advantage of expected new demand arising from this standard.
The canola market continues to be supported by the world vegetable oil market, as well as European rapeseed and palm oil, both of which have been near record price levels. North American canola values have outpaced European rapeseed as supplies from the Australian harvest are hitting the European market.
The Northern Canola Growers Association will hold its 24th Annual Canola Expo on Tuesday, Dec. 14, in Langdon, N.D. Keynote speaker Mike Krueger will be featured as well as new innovations in canola planting. Those interested in attending can get more information at www.northerncanola.com.