Corn ends market year with tight stocks situation

Aug. 31 marked the end of the 2020-21 marketing year for corn and it ended with prices hovering around $5.50 and a tight stocks situation. The 2021-22 marketing year began Sept. 1.

“We’re ending the year with a very tight stocks situation,” said Ed Usset, professor emeritus and grain marketing economist with the University of Minnesota. “I notice when I look around at bids, I am surprised at how many places aren’t even posting nearby bids. They’re essentially out of the market for nearby (corn). They’re waiting for new crop and they’ve got no business going on if you’re an elevator or something like that. There’s not a lot going on.”

One thing that was going on was rain that fell across areas of the western Corn Belt. It didn’t really do anything for prices, but it should help some for crop progress.

“We just had a wonderful series of rainfalls come through this area. In a couple of weeks I don’t know if that rain would make any difference, but right now it’s got to help head filling and things like that in both corn and soybeans,” he said. “So you have to look positively on the possible effects on yield because those rains were substantial and timely, and that’s good stuff.”

The demand side of the equation in corn is not that impressive with kind of a lull in the market, according to Usset, adding that the ethanol market seems to be back on its heels a little.

“The demand side needs a fresh story, a fresh kick, and it’s not getting it right now,” he said. “Conditions in the market have held steady as of Aug. 31. If you want the bull side of this market, there’s no fresh news right now. It might be coming, but it’s not there right now.”