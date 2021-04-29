Corn enjoys strong run-up in prices to end April

After an initial early start to planting, progress has slowed somewhat around the region due to cooler than normal temperatures and some precipitation in the form of rain or snow in some areas, but that doesn't account for the dramatic rise in corn prices. But producers certainly aren’t complaining.

“(They say) corn is king, but I don’t know what to say about these markets,” said Ed Usset, professor emeritus and grain marketing economist with the University of Minnesota. “They’ve been on an incredible run up until today (April 27), and even today they started sharply higher and now they’ve backed off for the first time and they’re showing maybe a possibility that they’re going to take a breath.”

Usset pointed out that the corn market has seen seven consecutive days of rising prices for May corn and it’s now $1 a bushel higher than at the start of the recent rally.

At one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of April 27, the May cash price for corn was $6.66 and basis was +5 cents over. The October 2021 futures price was $5.69 with the basis at +1 cent over.

“For the life of me I can’t find the new news” that explains the sudden rally, he said. “I understand that the balance sheet is tight and demand is strong and nothing is backing off that, but we didn’t make it tighter and we didn’t make demand stronger.

“We still have concerns about the Brazil second crop, and we can go on and on about the different things that have been driving the market higher. I just fail to see the new information that drove it higher,” he added. “It’s simply an edgy market and it’s decided to go up. And when you decide to go up, you go up.”