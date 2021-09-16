Corn harvest begins, prices falter then recover

Farmers in the Northern Plains have begun harvesting corn and, following USDA’s report on Sept. 10 that included the agency’s crop production estimate, prices slipped some before recovering some of the loss.
“We’ve seen a pretty good retracement. We’ve lost almost $1.50 from our highs to our low that we hit the day the report came out when USDA released its September crop production estimate,” said Randy Martinson, president of Martinson Ag Risk Management, Fargo, N.D.
“The nice thing though is we came down and we bounced off of that $5 level and we’ve recovered, and we actually put in what we call a ‘key reversal.’
“That’s where we put in a higher high and a lower low, but a higher close for the day and it’s a signal that the trend could be changing,” he explained. “Now, if we can get some follow through with that and confirmation – with the market being oversold in the anticipation of this bearish report – that maybe the sellers have all entered the market or the funds have liquidated what they’re going to, we should be able to see this thing try to stabilize a little bit.
“Of course, the day after the report (Monday), we’re seeing more pressure. But the idea is that now that we’ve gotten cheap enough we’ll start seeing a little bit of demand and we’ll start to see actual results,” he added.
Early yield reports that have come in are in the 110-120 bushels per acre range.
“So it’s not the best corn, but guys are getting after it and we’re starting to hear some results,” Martinson said.
“Overall, I think corn has probably got enough pressure into it. Now we need to see what the actual crop is before the traders are willing to push it too much more,” he added.
Demand for U.S. corn has been “okay” with exports having slowed down somewhat. Martinson noted a couple good sales to Colombia a couple weeks ago, adding that export sales are ahead of last year’s pace, which is not something the market is used to seeing.
“They have been good. The concern, of course, is that China has cancelled a bunch of feed barley imports,” he said. “That is a concern that their feed demand is going to slow down and hit the market a little hard here, as well as the fact that China upped its corn production so that they don’t have to import as much corn this year. So all that is kind of weighing on the market a little.”
Another factor is that USDA found about 600,000 more planted acres in its report on Sept. 10, which Martinson said was in line with expectations. Yields, too, were bumped pretty close to expectations.
“When all is said and done, even though we added the acres and we added the yields, stocks came in pretty close to what we were expecting, so it was kind of a neutral to negative report,” he said. “What was interesting is that of the increase in acres, most of it came in North Dakota, Minnesota, and South Dakota and that’s where the yields are going to be the most variable. It’s going to be interesting to see if USDA keeps that yield up there because where a lot of the acres increased in this report came in the areas where the drought was the worst.
“So demand continues to be good, but…”
Elsewhere in the world, South America is continuing to see their production get trimmed, especially Brazil. Argentina’s production, surprisingly, was increased a little.
“That surprised the trade. But Brazil’s (production) continues to decline,” Martinson said. “They’re expecting big production next year, but the caveat behind that is that they’re going to start planting soybeans pretty soon and we can see they’re dry. They’re expected to get some rain, but right now they’re dry and the idea is they might delay their soybean planting, which will hurt the plantings for their safrinha corn crop.”
On top of that, he noted there’s a 70-80 percent chance of an El Nino situation setting up, which is drier for Brazil and Argentina. If that comes to fruition their drought could continue into the 2021-22 growing season, which would certainly impact their production.
“So there is a little bit of concern going forward for the next crop coming on board, which will be South America’s,” he said.
In the meantime, with harvest underway, Martinson suggested producers be patient at this time with their marketing plans.
“We’ve got some sales on the books to deliver and basis levels are good,” he said. “The anomaly is that because of old crop stocks being so tight, there’s some pretty aggressive bids for early delivery corn right now. So if guys can get out and get after it and get some corn harvested early, they’re going to be rewarded very well for it.
“Basis levels continue to be very strong, so I’m telling (them) you may need to move off the combine and look to re-own in some later months because I don’t think corn is going to stay down in these low levels. I do expect corn will have some sort of a push as we go through the winter months,” he added.
Looking at local prices, at one elevator in western Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of Sept. 14, the September delivery price was $5.15 per bushel and basis was zero.
The January 2022 futures price was listed at $5.24 and basis was +2 cents over.