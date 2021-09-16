Corn harvest begins, prices falter then recover

Farmers in the Northern Plains have begun harvesting corn and, following USDA’s report on Sept. 10 that included the agency’s crop production estimate, prices slipped some before recovering some of the loss.

“We’ve seen a pretty good retracement. We’ve lost almost $1.50 from our highs to our low that we hit the day the report came out when USDA released its September crop production estimate,” said Randy Martinson, president of Martinson Ag Risk Management, Fargo, N.D.

“The nice thing though is we came down and we bounced off of that $5 level and we’ve recovered, and we actually put in what we call a ‘key reversal.’

“That’s where we put in a higher high and a lower low, but a higher close for the day and it’s a signal that the trend could be changing,” he explained. “Now, if we can get some follow through with that and confirmation – with the market being oversold in the anticipation of this bearish report – that maybe the sellers have all entered the market or the funds have liquidated what they’re going to, we should be able to see this thing try to stabilize a little bit.

“Of course, the day after the report (Monday), we’re seeing more pressure. But the idea is that now that we’ve gotten cheap enough we’ll start seeing a little bit of demand and we’ll start to see actual results,” he added.

Early yield reports that have come in are in the 110-120 bushels per acre range.

“So it’s not the best corn, but guys are getting after it and we’re starting to hear some results,” Martinson said.