Corn market a tale of two corns

Most of the market attention leading up to the March 31 Prospective Planting Report dealt with the highly anticipated report from USDA that would include not only 2021 planting intentions but also stocks information. But the corn market was also paying attention to a tale of two corns, one old and one new.

“I know we’re going to be looking at acres and stocks coming up in the report, but keep in mind there will be a definite line between old crop and new crop,” said Betsy Jensen, Northland Farm Business Management and a producer/marketer from Stephen, Minn., adding there will be significantly tight stocks for old crop corn. “There’s a significant inverse between old crop and new crop and I actually anticipate that getting wider.

“If a farmer … has old crop corn and new crop corn, they are almost completely different commodities,” she continued. “It is possible that the stocks and acreage report can be bullish for one and bearish for the other. They’re cousins, but they are not the same commodity.

“I just hope farmers realize that something can be incredibly bullish for old crop, but if we plant high acres of new crop, it’s not going to help our December prospects, so it does make the marketing a little unique,” she added.

Looking ahead to planting, Jensen thinks that farmers are going to plant a significant amount of corn acres. One of the reasons she anticipates that is because a lot of the fertilizer was already applied last fall.

“Overall, the U.S. had a great fall for field work and so a lot of fertilizer was already applied. If you’re going to put that much money into the ground already, I don’t know how you’re going to plant soybeans on that,” she explained. “Whatever farmers anticipated last fall, it’s going to be difficult for them to change their minds. I’ll be interested to see just how much they end up planting. The soybean market is going to have to go quite a bit higher to convince farmers to change their mind.”