Corn market watching harvest yields

Yield numbers from this year’s U.S. corn harvest are coming in, but what they reveal for certain has yet to be determined, as results so far have been mixed depending on the region of the country and even areas within those regions.

“We’re finally starting to see some yield numbers come in from the drought areas of Iowa,” said Luke Swenson, president of The Money Farm, West Fargo, N.D., adding that some customers had silage appraisals come in at 140 bushels per acre, but now that they’ve started harvest, it’s in the 180-bushel range. “This is in areas that are 250 bushels APH (actual production history), so obviously they’re getting hit big. The only thing we’re seeing early on is really some of the drought-damaged corn.”

Swenson said it would take a couple weeks before the market really starts putting some of those numbers into the equation.

“I mean, beans are going to be the leader, in our opinion, for yield numbers, obviously, just by nature,” he said. “And I think you’re going to see growers selling a lot into the elevators, so I think that might just pressure corn alongside it, even though we really don’t need to do anything.”

The concern in the corn market ahead of an anticipated USDA stocks report on Sept. 30, which was after Swenson provided information for this story but before it appeared in this issue, was that ethanol production was a little lower than expected.

“You’ve got fuel usage that is really starting to tick back a little bit, so that has some people concerned,” he said. “Can we keep crushing at this pace if you’re going to continue to put pressure on our energies?”

As for the yields, everything is going to be regional. Some areas experienced a good growing season and cooperative weather, while others dealt with drought conditions.

“Around here, we’re looking for really good yields. But you go south 200 miles, people are pretty concerned. You go east a hundred or north 50 (miles), people are really excited. You go into spots in Illinois you’ve got guys saying it’s going to be a record. Same in Ohio and Indiana,” he said. “But then again, you’re going to have your regional holes that might fill this thing out. So some are talking of corn going up on yield this month and some are talking about yield going down.”

As a result, Swenson speculates we probably won’t see the USDA do too much to the numbers. “(USDA) is just going to let it play through harvest and see what happens,” he said.

“The big thing in the corn market going forward is just the fact that Texas is going to be moving a lot of grain down from the Plains that they aren’t normally pulling because they have their shortages down there and their weather issues,” he explained. “Basis is super strong, and that might, geographically, mess up the U.S. domestic supply and demand. So you’re moving grain around (and) if you’ve got places like northwest Iowa that are losing grain to Texas, you’re going to see that basis ripple farther north as they try and refill the holes that've been created there, as well.

“That’s what we’re watching most going into winter,” he added.

On the demand side, Swenson noted that exports have been relatively quiet with no big announced sales to create any kind of excitement.

“We have the consistent buyers out of Mexico and our studious buyers that pretty much pick up everything from us, but we haven’t seen China roll in with any 30-40 million bushel purchases at a time,” he said. “I think the market really needs to see that to stay supportive up here, unless they’re going to get a yield reduction which, as I said earlier, I don’t think we need to do at the moment.”

Looking at local prices, at one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of Sept. 26, the October cash price for corn was $6.43 and basis was -35 cents under. The December 2022 futures price was listed at $6.78 and basis was +1 cent over.

“We were sitting at about 30 below (for basis) going into harvest and that can carry right through to January, which is seasonally a little bit strong for us,” he said. “But you’ve got growers that really aren’t incentivized to sell anything. So if elevators are trying to pull some extra bushels, or ethanol plants want a little more cushion, they’re going to need to pay people to do it.”