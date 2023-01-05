Corn prices close out 2022 on the upswing

As 2022 came to an end and 2023 was just getting started, corn prices were on an upswing.

“We’ve had a pretty good push in corn. We got back up to the upper end of our trading ranges as we closed out 2022,” said Randy Martinson, president of Martinson Ag Risk Management, Fargo, N.D. “The market looked like it was going to be able to have some strength to be able to try to push and maybe score some new contract highs once we got into the new year.”

There are three major factors that are contributing to this latest push of prices in the market, with demand being perhaps the main one.

One of the main things that’s really concerning to the market is demand.

“The corn market has three things, three demand concerns that are kind of going against it that is keeping this market somewhat apprehensive and wanting to push hard,” he said. “But we still have tight supplies, we still have some great basis levels across the country, which shows that farmer selling is light and that will likely continue because of the winter storms that we’ve been seeing. We’re not going to see very much movement until spring, so that is some of the advantages or benefits as far as corn is concerned.”

Another of the factors that will have an impact is a smaller crop in drought-stressed Argentina.

“We’re going to have short production coming out of Argentina because of the drought situation. We’re also a little concerned about the dry conditions in southern Brazil right now because that’s where most of the safrinha (or second) corn crop (is grown),” he said.

Once Brazilian producers get their soybeans harvested and start to try and plant the second corn crop, it’s uncertain just how much production they can expect.

“There’s some questions about what the potential is going to be right now. Of course, they have high estimates, but weather can certainly change that as we go forward,” he said. “But the bigger concern is the slower demand in the U.S. for corn right now. Our export demand continues to be about half of what it was last year, which is pretty slow at this juncture of the season.

“We’re also seeing ethanol demand slow down a little bit because of inflation and a little less consumer spending, especially toward the energy side as groceries and food seem to be eating up a little more of that consumer dollar,” he added.

And lastly, there are also concerns about the livestock industry, about corn feed demand being pulled back because of livestock numbers shrinking.

One more item that could influence demand is a related development to the war in Ukraine, which will impact shipping. Martinson explained that reinsurance companies at the end of the year said they’re no longer going to offer reinsurance to the insurance companies for the vessels that are shipping grain out of the Black Sea region. That’s going to hamper the amount of grain being moved out of Ukraine and the Black Sea region.

But it could also potentially help with demand for U.S. corn.

“We’re going to see lower wheat and lower corn exports coming out of this region, which will help bring some demand to the U.S.,” Martinson explained.

Another thing the market will be watching closely is how China comes out of its lockdown situation due to another increase of COVID cases.

“(China has) had a surge in COVID cases, which is a little concerning, but we do think that they’ll be able to get through that, and that will help to increase the demand for corn in China,” he said.

“Demand from there has been a little light because the country is still pretty much in lockdown. So once they start to open up and start seeing people go out to eat, their consumption is going to start to increase and that’s going to increase their demand for products,” he added.

As the new year is just getting started, Martinson pointed out that with the current price situation there are marketing opportunities for producers.

“When we rallied back up to these highs again and once we got close to the $7 level in corn, (breaking) that $6.85 (level), that’s where producers should start looking at maybe making some sales,” he said. “Basis levels are strong, and they’ll continue to be fairly strong because of the end-user demand and slow movement.

“So I think anytime you get up into that high $6.85 area, you need to be looking at pricing. And you should be looking at pricing next year’s corn, as well,” he added.

As of the first week in January, local prices were running right in that $6.60-$6.75 area.

“Those are attractive levels to be selling product,” he concluded.

At one elevator in western Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of Jan. 3, the January delivery price was $6.65 and basis was -35 cents under. The September 2023 futures price was listed at $6.27 and basis was -3 cents under.