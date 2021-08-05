Corn prices good as crop condition drops

As the condition of the 2021 corn crop dropped again in early August in the western Corn Belt, corn prices remained relatively good.

“Crop conditions for the U.S. corn crop dropped in early August,” said Betsy Jensen, Northland Farm Business Management and a producer/marketer from Stephen, Minn. “There’s talk of rain, but the concern is it’s the (western Corn Belt) that is getting worse, and a lot of the rain that’s forecast is for the eastern Corn Belt.”

This far into the growing season, the eastern Corn Belt looks pretty good. However, it’s a much different story in the western Corn Belt where the crop is deteriorating under the oppressive heat and drought.

“That’s where we really need the rain. As much as Corn Belt rains sound great, where we really need them is in Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, Nebraska and parts of Iowa,” she said, adding, for example, that Indiana’s corn crop is rated 76 percent in good-to-excellent condition, while in Minnesota only 36 percent is rated good-to-excellent.

“There really is an east to west line, so don’t automatically assume that rains in the Corn Belt are going to be bearish because we really need the rains in the west,” she said.

Still, local prices are doing well and the basis is strong. As of Aug. 3, at one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, August cash corn prices were listed at $6.23 and basis was +70 cents over. October 2021 corn futures prices were listed at $5.63 and basis was -4 cents under.